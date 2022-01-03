AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $52,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 60.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T stock opened at $24.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.46. The company has a market capitalization of $175.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

