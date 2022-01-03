AlphaMark Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 86.6% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 335.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 50,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter.

Get Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:INFL opened at $31.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average is $30.35. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $32.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.