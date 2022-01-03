AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 635 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 20.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,414,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,409,000 after buying an additional 240,281 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 12.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth about $1,117,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 52.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBI opened at $16.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

