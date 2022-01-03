Amalgamated Bank Acquires 5,968 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 217.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 234.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSEX opened at $120.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48 and a beta of 0.34. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $67.09 and a 52 week high of $121.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 54.46%.

In other Middlesex Water news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $52,653.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $301,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

