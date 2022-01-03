Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 125.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,571,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,396,000 after acquiring an additional 873,863 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 363.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 792,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,742,000 after buying an additional 620,999 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 82.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,025,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,313,000 after buying an additional 463,924 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $35,453,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,613,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,829,000 after buying an additional 404,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

FATE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.06.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $58.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 1.46. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.60 and a 1-year high of $121.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.01.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The company’s revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 15,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $958,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $385,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,477 shares of company stock worth $5,428,070 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

