Amalgamated Bank Has $922,000 Stock Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NMI were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NMI by 1.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 416,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in NMI by 10.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 15,336 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in NMI by 20.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in NMI by 103,325.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 24,798 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its stake in NMI by 47.9% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 62,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NMIH. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price target on NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.31.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $21.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.64. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.66.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. NMI had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 46.58%. The business had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

