Amalgamated Bank Has $966,000 Stock Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XHR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

In related news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $18.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $172.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

