Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,481 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PMT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,662.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,364.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PMT opened at $17.33 on Monday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.13.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

PMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $97,502.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

