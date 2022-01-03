Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,491 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hilltop by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 42.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 124.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 104.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 40.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTH opened at $35.14 on Monday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $473.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.52 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 9.28%.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

