Amalgamated Bank Sells 882 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.05% of Ferro worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Ferro in the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Ferro in the 3rd quarter valued at $574,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ferro by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the 3rd quarter worth $5,306,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

FOE stock opened at $21.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.47. Ferro Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Ferro had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. Equities analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferro has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $22.33.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

