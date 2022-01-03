American Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

American Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 6,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 7,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,139.1% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,905,000.

HYG opened at $87.01 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $88.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.28.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

