American Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 677,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 57,675 shares during the period. Medical Properties Trust comprises about 1.8% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Medical Properties Trust worth $13,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,493,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,698,313,000 after buying an additional 2,079,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,732,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,622,729,000 after buying an additional 5,481,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,539,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,010,000 after buying an additional 1,427,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,939,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,082,000 after buying an additional 902,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,085,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,610,000 after acquiring an additional 820,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $23.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $23.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

MPW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

