American Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 25,899 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,899 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $25,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $49.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.19. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

