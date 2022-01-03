American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 280 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

American Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,782,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,581 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 43.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,116,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,172 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,328,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,072,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,287 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NYSE WY opened at $41.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $30.87 and a 1-year high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

