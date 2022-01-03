American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,935 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

American Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,935 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 12.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,730 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 36.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,116 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 301.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,186,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,929 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 148.9% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,737,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth $107,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.82.

NYSE WELL opened at $85.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.50. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.62%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.