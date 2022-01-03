American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Receives C$5.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.75 price objective on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, National Bankshares began coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TSE HOT.UN traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.77. 77,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,464. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.34. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a one year low of C$3.07 and a one year high of C$4.84. The stock has a market cap of C$296.48 million and a P/E ratio of -10.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.15.

In other news, Director Robert Francis O’neill acquired 10,000 shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.80 per share, with a total value of C$37,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 870,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,303,844.80. Insiders acquired a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $141,215 over the last ninety days.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

