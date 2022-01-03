Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 132,558 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after buying an additional 226,443 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 454,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after buying an additional 59,105 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE COLD opened at $32.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.31. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -293.32%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COLD shares. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

