Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Short Interest Up 87.9% in December

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 87.9% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AMXEF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.29. 18,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,336. Amex Exploration has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $3.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04.

About Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company also holds a portfolio of three other properties focuses on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

