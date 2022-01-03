Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Short Interest Up 87.9% in December

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 87.9% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
AMXEF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.29. 18,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,336. Amex Exploration has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $3.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04.
About Amex Exploration
