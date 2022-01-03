Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.90 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will report sales of $6.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.74 billion to $6.98 billion. Amgen reported sales of $6.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year sales of $26.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.87 billion to $26.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $26.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.34 billion to $27.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after buying an additional 1,188,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,295,774,000 after buying an additional 238,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,198,289,000 after buying an additional 367,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 13.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after purchasing an additional 871,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.01. 91,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,059. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.11 and a 200 day moving average of $222.20. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

