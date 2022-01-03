Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Acquires New Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,914 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,188,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,020,826,000 after buying an additional 430,215 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,674,207,000 after buying an additional 3,435,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $816,765,000 after buying an additional 301,682 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,939,059 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $495,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,226 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.57.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $88.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.58. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.60 and a 1 year high of $98.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.