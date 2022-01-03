Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Has $289,000 Stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,921 shares during the period. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter worth $193,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter worth $222,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 31.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on HCC. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Shares of HCC opened at $25.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average is $21.79. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $202.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.19 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently -46.51%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

See Also: Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.