Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Sells 2,934 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up about 2.1% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 86.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $211,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 855,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,674,000 after buying an additional 19,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 83.0% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA stock opened at $256.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.62 and a 200-day moving average of $241.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.43 and a 12 month high of $263.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,338,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.90.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

