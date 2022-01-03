Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading Up 11.6%

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) were up 11.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $6.04. Approximately 125,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,508,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMRS shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James F. Mccann bought 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,354.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 73.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 30,036 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 48.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 57,757 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 59.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 61,555 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the second quarter worth approximately $771,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 1.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

