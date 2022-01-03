Analysts Anticipate Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to Post $2.37 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will post $2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.18. Acuity Brands reported earnings of $2.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year earnings of $11.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.85 to $11.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on AYI. UBS Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.27.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AYI traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.43. 6,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,877. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $114.54 and a 12 month high of $224.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.21 and a 200 day moving average of $190.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.61.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

