Analysts Anticipate Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) to Post -$0.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) to report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Applied DNA Sciences posted earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.31) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Applied DNA Sciences.

APDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APDN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 31.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 34.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 50.0% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 44.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

APDN stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.44. 1,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,707. The company has a market capitalization of $33.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.93. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $13.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.59.

Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the developing and marketing DNA-based technology solutions utilizing LinearDNA, large-scale polymerase chain reaction (PCR) based manufacturing platform. Its proprietary platform produces large quantities of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets (Biotherapeutic Contract Research and Manufacturing) and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology purposes.

