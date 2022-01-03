Analysts Expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to report sales of $11.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.10 million. NeoGames reported sales of $14.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year sales of $49.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.90 million to $50.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $50.25 million, with estimates ranging from $47.30 million to $53.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGames.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 million. NeoGames had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 20.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NeoGames by 52.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in NeoGames in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 131.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGMS stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,122. The company has a market cap of $646.68 million, a PE ratio of 71.15 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average of $42.16. NeoGames has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $73.54.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGames (NGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.