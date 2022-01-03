Analysts Expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to announce sales of $65.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.30 million and the highest is $70.95 million. Sunnova Energy International posted sales of $38.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year sales of $241.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $235.10 million to $247.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $344.22 million, with estimates ranging from $299.70 million to $383.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on NOVA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $1,329,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $247,680,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock worth $250,350,655. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $28.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,721,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,183. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.51.

Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

