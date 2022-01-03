Analysts Expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) will announce sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.23 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year sales of $7.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $7.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $8.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CFO John A. Olin purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $9,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 11.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 199,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after buying an additional 20,825 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $11,066,010,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 151,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 138,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAB stock opened at $92.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $97.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

