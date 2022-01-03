Analysts Set 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target at $35.60

Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ONEM shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $17.57 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $151.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.97 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

