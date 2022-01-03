Analysts Set Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Price Target at $98.25

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.75.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALLK shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Allakos from $230.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.
Allakos stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,037. The stock has a market cap of $538.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.22. Allakos has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $157.98.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Allakos by 31.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Allakos by 246.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 51,668 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Allakos by 76.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Allakos by 46.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 26,925 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Allakos by 18.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.
Allakos Company Profile
Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.
