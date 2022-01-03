Analysts Set Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Price Target at $98.25

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALLK shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Allakos from $230.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Allakos stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,037. The stock has a market cap of $538.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.22. Allakos has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that Allakos will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Allakos by 31.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Allakos by 246.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 51,668 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Allakos by 76.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Allakos by 46.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 26,925 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Allakos by 18.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

