Analysts Set Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) PT at $6.62

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.62.

ARCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of ARCO stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.93. 13,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,981. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. Arcos Dorados has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $723.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,781,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,280,000 after buying an additional 203,549 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,208,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,425,000 after buying an additional 34,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,186,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 112,256 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,485,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,727,000 after buying an additional 75,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

