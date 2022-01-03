Analysts Set Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Price Target at $26.33

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

CRLBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cresco Labs from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Cresco Labs from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

CRLBF stock remained flat at $$6.67 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,759. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.16. Cresco Labs has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $17.49.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

