Analysts Set Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Target Price at $459.50

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $459.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

NYSE GNRC traded down $5.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $346.25. 22,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,960. Generac has a one year low of $222.51 and a one year high of $524.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $419.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $679,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $971,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Generac by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,027,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 685.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 53,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,807,000 after acquiring an additional 46,563 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

