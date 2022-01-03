Analysts Set Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) PT at $27.50

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on SWIM shares. Barclays raised their target price on Latham Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of SWIM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.72. Latham Group has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $34.73.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $161.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Latham Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,055,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,330,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,751,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,246,000. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

