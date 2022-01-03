Analysts Set Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) PT at $5.25

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

In related news, COO James Schaub bought 93,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $100,366.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 190.9% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 53,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 35,255 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 417.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 30,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 973,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.13. 6,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,774. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.23% and a negative net margin of 138.76%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

