Analysts Set The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) PT at $20.45

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.45.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Macerich alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 38.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 412,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 114,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,579,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,680 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 144,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 39,539 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 17,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 128,765.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 92,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 92,711 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MAC opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Macerich has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macerich will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.