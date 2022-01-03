Analyzing Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bausch Health Companies and Intercept Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bausch Health Companies 1 3 5 0 2.44 Intercept Pharmaceuticals 2 10 5 0 2.18

Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus target price of $36.22, suggesting a potential upside of 31.19%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 82.12%. Given Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intercept Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Bausch Health Companies.

Volatility and Risk

Bausch Health Companies has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.4% of Bausch Health Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Bausch Health Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bausch Health Companies and Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bausch Health Companies -13.85% -2,440.75% 5.36% Intercept Pharmaceuticals -30.28% N/A -23.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bausch Health Companies and Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bausch Health Companies $8.03 billion 1.23 -$560.00 million ($3.28) -8.42 Intercept Pharmaceuticals $312.69 million 1.54 -$274.88 million ($3.24) -5.03

Intercept Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bausch Health Companies. Bausch Health Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intercept Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products. The Bausch + Lomb/International segment consists of the sale of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter products, and medical devices products. The Salix segment consists of sales in the U.S. of GI products. The Ortho Dermatologics segment consists of sales in the U.S. of Ortho Dermatologics (dermatological) products and global sales of Solta medical aesthetic devices. The Diversified Products segment consists of sales in the U.S. of pharmaceutical products in the areas of neurology and certain other therapeutic classes, in the U.S. of generic products, in the U.S. of dentistry products. The company was founded on March 29, 1994 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia. The company was founded by Mark E. Pruzanski and Roberto Pellicciari on September 4, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

