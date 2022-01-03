Analyzing Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) & Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) and Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Houlihan Lokey pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Bridge Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Houlihan Lokey pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Houlihan Lokey has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

This table compares Houlihan Lokey and Bridge Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houlihan Lokey 21.39% 30.69% 18.85% Bridge Investment Group 79.90% 57.52% 29.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Houlihan Lokey and Bridge Investment Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houlihan Lokey $1.53 billion 4.68 $312.77 million $6.05 17.27 Bridge Investment Group $231.95 million 2.67 $146.92 million N/A N/A

Houlihan Lokey has higher revenue and earnings than Bridge Investment Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.3% of Houlihan Lokey shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Houlihan Lokey shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Houlihan Lokey and Bridge Investment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Houlihan Lokey 2 3 0 0 1.60 Bridge Investment Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus price target of $85.75, suggesting a potential downside of 17.95%. Bridge Investment Group has a consensus price target of $20.60, suggesting a potential downside of 16.26%. Given Bridge Investment Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bridge Investment Group is more favorable than Houlihan Lokey.

Summary

Bridge Investment Group beats Houlihan Lokey on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering. The Financial Restructuring segment provides advice to debtors, Creditors and parties-in-interest in connection with recapitalization or deleveraging transactions. The Financial Valuation and Advisory Services segment provides valuation of various assets including companies, illiquid debt and equity Securities and intellectual property. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

