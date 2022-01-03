Analyzing Quotient Technology (QUOT) and Its Peers

Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT) is one of 29 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Quotient Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Quotient Technology has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quotient Technology’s peers have a beta of 1.29, indicating that their average stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

82.5% of Quotient Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Quotient Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Quotient Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quotient Technology -12.32% -26.22% -10.84% Quotient Technology Competitors -18.86% 14.37% -5.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Quotient Technology and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quotient Technology 1 0 3 0 2.50 Quotient Technology Competitors 131 578 635 11 2.39

Quotient Technology presently has a consensus target price of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 71.83%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 41.15%. Given Quotient Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Quotient Technology is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quotient Technology and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quotient Technology $445.89 million -$65.38 million -10.75 Quotient Technology Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -7.79

Quotient Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Quotient Technology. Quotient Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Quotient Technology peers beat Quotient Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc. engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R. Boal in May 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.