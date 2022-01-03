Anyswap Price Hits $16.63 (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Anyswap has a total market cap of $309.98 million and $15.97 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.63 or 0.00035638 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

