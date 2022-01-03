Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of AON by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $300.56 on Monday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $200.65 and a 12 month high of $326.25. The company has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.79.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. MKM Partners boosted their price target on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.89.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

