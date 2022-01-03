Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 572.7% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIF. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 7.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $328,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

AIF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,867. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $16.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average is $15.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

