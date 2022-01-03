APYSwap (APYS) Reaches One Day Volume of $35,766.00

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last week, APYSwap has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC on major exchanges. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $35,766.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00065058 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,725.57 or 0.08082101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00062583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00075519 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,084.48 or 0.99973919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007288 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

