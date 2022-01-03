Arbidex (ABX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $75,374.00

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Arbidex has a market cap of $78,835.56 and $75,374.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arbidex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arbidex has traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arbidex alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00049553 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Arbidex Coin Profile

Arbidex (ABX) is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,561,171 coins. Arbidex’s official message board is medium.com/@arbidexpromo . The official website for Arbidex is www.arbidex.uk.com . Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

Buying and Selling Arbidex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbidex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbidex using one of the exchanges listed above.

