Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) PT Lowered to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) had its price target decreased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 476.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of RKDA stock opened at $1.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $23.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of -0.60. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $6.40.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 53.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

