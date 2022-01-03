Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) PT Lowered to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) had its price target decreased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 476.92% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of RKDA stock opened at $1.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $23.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of -0.60. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $6.40.
Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.
