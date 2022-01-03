Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get Arconic alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARNC traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.81. 42,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,231. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.66. Arconic has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arconic will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Arconic by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,085,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,670,000 after buying an additional 50,901 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Arconic by 10.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arconic by 30.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 675,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after buying an additional 157,286 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Arconic by 74.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Arconic by 7.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,516,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,027,000 after buying an additional 111,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.