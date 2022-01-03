Argent Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,977 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Target by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its stake in Target by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Target by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $231.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

