Argent Advisors Inc. Buys 781 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,837,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,524,000 after buying an additional 421,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,024,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,874,000 after buying an additional 29,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 28.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,191,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,965,000 after buying an additional 1,577,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,243,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,277,000 after buying an additional 178,659 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of LAMR opened at $121.30 on Monday. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $123.92. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $476.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.40%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.