Argent Advisors Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 323.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $140.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $93.62 and a 12 month high of $141.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.36.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

