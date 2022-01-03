Argent Advisors Inc. Has $898,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Argent Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 34,046,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,698,000 after purchasing an additional 878,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,294,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,648,000 after buying an additional 1,448,552 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,330,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,961,000 after buying an additional 3,666,747 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,839,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,186,000 after buying an additional 431,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,710,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,548,000 after buying an additional 255,356 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of IEMG opened at $59.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.98. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $57.60 and a 52 week high of $69.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.